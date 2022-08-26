Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Purchased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,381.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.42 and a fifty-two week high of $130.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.80.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.