Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Bought by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,962,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $195,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,541,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,443,000 after purchasing an additional 439,010 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $112,506,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 337.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,754,000 after buying an additional 1,304,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,172,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,922,000 after purchasing an additional 67,095 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock opened at $41.29 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $42.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.82.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

