Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 264,555 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.80% of Baker Hughes worth $299,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

BKR stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.44%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Dumais purchased 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.39 per share, for a total transaction of $243,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,189.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

