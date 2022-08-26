Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,937,000 after buying an additional 203,388 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 196.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,569,000 after buying an additional 308,646 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,257,000 after buying an additional 197,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tenable by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.80 and a beta of 1.35. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $63.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.64.

In related news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,481.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $877,227.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,481.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,420 shares of company stock worth $3,423,011 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

