Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Buys 892 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,793 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 16,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Avalara by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avalara alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Avalara to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Avalara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Avalara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avalara

Avalara Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total value of $1,632,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 584,892 shares in the company, valued at $47,738,885.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $5,170,200. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $92.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -51.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.60. Avalara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. Avalara had a negative net margin of 19.76% and a negative return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $208.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avalara

(Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.