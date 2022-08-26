William Blair Investment Management LLC Buys 12,768 Shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 601,995 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Upland Software were worth $10,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goff John C acquired a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Upland Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in Upland Software by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 70,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 36,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 93,626 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 122.0% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after buying an additional 155,418 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Upland Software from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Upland Software from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

NASDAQ UPLD opened at $11.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.74. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $39.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.41 million. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 10,000 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $112,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 163,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,777.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.73 per share, with a total value of $214,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,708.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 60,000 shares of company stock worth $662,300 in the last quarter. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

