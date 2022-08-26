Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 883.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.45.

Shares of CMA opened at $82.89 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

