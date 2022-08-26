Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 418 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in CRH by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CRH by 188.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from €56.00 ($57.14) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

CRH Price Performance

CRH Profile

CRH opened at $38.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. CRH plc has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $54.54.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

