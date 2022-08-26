Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $8.67. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $8.91, with a volume of 165,182 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $180,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,623,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $919,500 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZR shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 2.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 11.44, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,317,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 162,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 143,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $939,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

