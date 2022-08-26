Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,909,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,531,602 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $143,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,538 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,179,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,534,000 after purchasing an additional 869,617 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,061,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $173,465,000 after purchasing an additional 592,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Shares of RCI opened at $45.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.3884 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 61.00%.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.