Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 153.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 320.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BorgWarner Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of BWA opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.28 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.97. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 25.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

