Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $292.38 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.04. The company has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

