Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.55 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 440,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,353,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 112,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,902,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,722,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $98.19 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on PM. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

