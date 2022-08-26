Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,435,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496,769 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.02% of Howmet Aerospace worth $303,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,006,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,162,000 after purchasing an additional 831,235 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,645,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,671,000 after purchasing an additional 74,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,075,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,456 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,562,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,405,000 after purchasing an additional 275,025 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 219.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,681 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 63,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $2,298,568.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 382,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,884,181.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $38.99. The company has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.59.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Get Rating)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.