TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,343,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,511 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.73% of TE Connectivity worth $306,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.5 %

TEL stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,808,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.