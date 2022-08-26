Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 88,876 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,438,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.00% of Cardinal Health worth $308,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 20,258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $69.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

