Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 54,485 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,291,549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,485 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Allstate worth $317,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.
Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 118.47%.
ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Allstate to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.
The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.
