Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 323,397 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.83% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $321,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 110,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 43,485 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.2% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 158,148 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $6,489,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WBA opened at $36.80 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

