Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,060,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,765 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.14% of Twilio worth $339,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after acquiring an additional 962,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after buying an additional 770,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Twilio by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,552,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,602,000 after buying an additional 107,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,154,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,452,000 after buying an additional 93,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $75.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.53. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $373.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TWLO. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.20.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,722,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $71,012.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,420,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

