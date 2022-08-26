The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,985,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,085 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.83% of Kroger worth $343,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kroger by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KR opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $62.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

