Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,759,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,237,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.76% of First Horizon worth $346,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $3,171,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 120,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $493,998.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,678,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 99,458 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $2,258,691.18. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,349,276.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,290,499. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHN. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.