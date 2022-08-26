4,248 Shares in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Bought by Coldstream Capital Management Inc.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alcoa by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Alcoa by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Alcoa by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on AA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Alcoa Price Performance

NYSE:AA opened at $56.92 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

