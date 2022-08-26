Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 294.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 187.5% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 266.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 100.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $126.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $106.61 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $118.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.569 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.24.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

