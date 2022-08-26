Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $371.32 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.44% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $371,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after buying an additional 99,262 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $101.80 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.86 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.32.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

