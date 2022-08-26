Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 5,166 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 310,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $27,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 369,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,919,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,171,000 after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.