Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,562,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $147,625,000 after buying an additional 766,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $78.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.39. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

