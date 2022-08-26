Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Position Lessened by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 6.35% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $28,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Main Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 175,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,465,000 after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 477,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,584,000 after buying an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $131.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average is $127.94. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $157.09.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.