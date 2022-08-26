Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 380 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $28,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,926 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,030,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,578,000 after acquiring an additional 83,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

PRF opened at $162.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73.

