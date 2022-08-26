Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 354,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,575 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 2.19% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $28,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 382,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,191,000 after buying an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $78.09 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.63.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.