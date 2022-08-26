Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $81.73 Million Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,325,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,983 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.32% of Q2 worth $81,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Q2 by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Q2 by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

QTWO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Q2 from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.92.

QTWO stock opened at $42.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $92.34.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. On average, research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

