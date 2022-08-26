Argent Trust Co Has $107,000 Stock Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Argent Trust Co increased its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the quarter. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after buying an additional 7,779,683 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235,651 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 695.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124,659 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $8.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $9.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.91.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

