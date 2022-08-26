Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,218,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,841 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.26% of Douglas Emmett worth $74,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the fourth quarter worth $244,608,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,804,000 after acquiring an additional 783,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,378,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,014,000 after acquiring an additional 571,390 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 24.3% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,031,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,882,000 after acquiring an additional 396,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,777,000 after acquiring an additional 327,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on DEI shares. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price objective on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $20.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.53. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.08, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

