Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires Shares of 1,536,256 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,536,256 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,742,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.12% of NCR at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,308,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 1,557.8% during the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,029,000 after purchasing an additional 772,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
NCR Trading Up 6.7 %
Shares of NCR opened at $33.94 on Friday. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $27.05 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.21 and a beta of 1.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Stephens cut their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NCR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.67.
NCR Profile
NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.
