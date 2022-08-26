KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 307,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in KeyCorp by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEY opened at $19.06 on Friday. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.39.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

