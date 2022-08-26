Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 7,318 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,923,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,078,361,000 after buying an additional 1,812,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after buying an additional 455,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,494,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $468,177,000 after buying an additional 70,220 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after buying an additional 573,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,891,000 after buying an additional 761,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $107.84 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.58 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day moving average is $102.83.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXPD shares. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

