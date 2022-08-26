Argent Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN)

Argent Trust Co purchased a new stake in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Argent Trust Co owned 0.09% of Bank7 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSVN. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 1st quarter worth $826,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank7 during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSVN opened at $24.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.77 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.73. Bank7 Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $27.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.65.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Bank7 had a net margin of 39.95% and a return on equity of 20.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.45%.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

