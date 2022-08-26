Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,430 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,309.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after buying an additional 62,199 shares during the period. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:RF opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on Regions Financial to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

