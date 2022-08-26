12,583 Shares in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 19.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 117,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 18,772 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $5,780,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 174.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $235,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BDN. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE BDN opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 83.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $11.25. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

