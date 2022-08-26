Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.72% of Black Hills worth $85,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Black Hills by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 30,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 232,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho downgraded Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $78.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.80. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.95 and a fifty-two week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Black Hills had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

