Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hologic by 61.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOLX. UBS Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.71.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $71.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.89. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.58 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.71 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 37.48% and a net margin of 28.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

