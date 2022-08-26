Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,200,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.18% of Guardant Health worth $79,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $133.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 135.03% and a negative return on equity of 99.90%. The business had revenue of $109.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GH. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global cut shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.