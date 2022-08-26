Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK) Director Barbara Peterson Byrne Buys 3,000 Shares

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) Director Barbara Peterson Byrne bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $21,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,942.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.74 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.52. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $11.46.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $33.71 million during the quarter.

Spok Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio is currently -99.21%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC purchased a new stake in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $1,254,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Spok by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Spok by 8,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in Spok in the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Spok from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Spok Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes. The company offers subscriptions to one-way or two-way messaging services; and ancillary services, such as voicemail, and equipment loss or maintenance protection services, as well as sells devices to resellers who lease or resell them to their subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.