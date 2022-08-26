Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) Director Patrick H. Kinzler Purchases 2,000 Shares

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Get Rating) Director Patrick H. Kinzler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $23,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,376 shares in the company, valued at $328,877.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFY opened at $11.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.60. The company has a market cap of $333.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers deposits; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, home equity, commercial real estate, multi-family, construction, commercial and industrial, and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

