The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $28,940.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $42.88 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

LSXMA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $53.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 67.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 373,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 149,876 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,524,000 after purchasing an additional 178,969 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 119.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 809,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after buying an additional 440,638 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.