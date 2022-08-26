Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,940.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FWONA opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $64.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FWONA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Formula One Group in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FWONA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

