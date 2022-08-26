Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,940.00 in Stock

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of Formula One Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
Formula One Group Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of FWONA opened at $62.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $64.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formula One Group
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have weighed in on FWONA. Citigroup cut their price objective on Formula One Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Formula One Group from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.80.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONA)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.