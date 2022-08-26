The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.
- On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.
The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance
BATRA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
About The Liberty Braves Group
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
