The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Acquires 1,000 Shares

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

BATRA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $300.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,482,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 248,067 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,458,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 20.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 33,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 31,809 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised The Liberty Braves Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

