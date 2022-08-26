VMware (NYSE:VMW) Announces Earnings Results

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share.

VMware Trading Up 2.3 %

VMW opened at $121.70 on Friday. VMware has a 1-year low of $91.53 and a 1-year high of $167.83. The company has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.82.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VMW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Insider Transactions at VMware

Institutional Trading of VMware

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $1,180,549.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,351 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.93, for a total transaction of $303,114.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,232.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in VMware by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 1.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of VMware by 31.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 651 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.