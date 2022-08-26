Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (DRETF) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on September 15th

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0645 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of DRETF stock opened at $14.68 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality office properties, primarily in downtown Toronto.

