Cardinal Energy Ltd. Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:CRLFF)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0392 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Cardinal Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CRLFF stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.15 and a 200 day moving average of $5.97. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRLFF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

