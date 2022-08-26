RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:RIOCF opened at $16.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average is $17.74. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $20.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIOCF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.72.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

